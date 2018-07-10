Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4427 Lark Ave.
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4427 Lark Ave.
4427 Lark
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4427 Lark, San Antonio, TX 78228
Third World
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- SUPER CUTE COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME NEAR ST MARY'S UNIVERSITY***EVERYTHING NEW AND UPGRADED***LARGE BACKYARD WITH STORAGE SHED.
(RLNE5083355)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4427 Lark Ave. have any available units?
4427 Lark Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4427 Lark Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Lark Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Lark Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 Lark Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4427 Lark Ave. offer parking?
No, 4427 Lark Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4427 Lark Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 Lark Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Lark Ave. have a pool?
No, 4427 Lark Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Lark Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4427 Lark Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Lark Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4427 Lark Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4427 Lark Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4427 Lark Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
