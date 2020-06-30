4426 PUTTING GREEN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking putting green garage

Come see this stunning contemporary 2-story home featuring 1426 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft, & a huge deck great for entertaining. W/ Neutral color, blinds, & NO CARPETS downstairs! The upgraded kitchen comes w/ granite counters, new cabinets w/ plenty of space for storage, new glass tile backsplash, & canned recessed lights. This home has spacious masters w/ double vanity & spacious shower stall. Its backyard golf course view from the huge deck is a MUST SEE! Quick access to 1604 & I-35.