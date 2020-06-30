All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

4426 PUTTING GREEN

4426 Putting Green · No Longer Available
Location

4426 Putting Green, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Come see this stunning contemporary 2-story home featuring 1426 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft, & a huge deck great for entertaining. W/ Neutral color, blinds, & NO CARPETS downstairs! The upgraded kitchen comes w/ granite counters, new cabinets w/ plenty of space for storage, new glass tile backsplash, & canned recessed lights. This home has spacious masters w/ double vanity & spacious shower stall. Its backyard golf course view from the huge deck is a MUST SEE! Quick access to 1604 & I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 PUTTING GREEN have any available units?
4426 PUTTING GREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 PUTTING GREEN have?
Some of 4426 PUTTING GREEN's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 PUTTING GREEN currently offering any rent specials?
4426 PUTTING GREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 PUTTING GREEN pet-friendly?
No, 4426 PUTTING GREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4426 PUTTING GREEN offer parking?
Yes, 4426 PUTTING GREEN offers parking.
Does 4426 PUTTING GREEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 PUTTING GREEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 PUTTING GREEN have a pool?
No, 4426 PUTTING GREEN does not have a pool.
Does 4426 PUTTING GREEN have accessible units?
No, 4426 PUTTING GREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 PUTTING GREEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 PUTTING GREEN does not have units with dishwashers.

