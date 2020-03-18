441 RIGSBY AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated (2017) home for rent! 3 bed/2 bath and a BIG fenced in backyard. Plenty of room for friends or family! Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath and water closet. Washer/Dryer INCLUDED! There are laminate floors in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and deep sink. Microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator INCLUDED. Quick access to major highways, shopping, Southtown, Hemisphere park, VIA bus route and downtown Living! PETS WELCOME!