441 RIGSBY AVE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

441 RIGSBY AVE

441 Rigsby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

441 Rigsby Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated (2017) home for rent! 3 bed/2 bath and a BIG fenced in backyard. Plenty of room for friends or family! Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath and water closet. Washer/Dryer INCLUDED! There are laminate floors in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and deep sink. Microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator INCLUDED. Quick access to major highways, shopping, Southtown, Hemisphere park, VIA bus route and downtown Living! PETS WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 RIGSBY AVE have any available units?
441 RIGSBY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 RIGSBY AVE have?
Some of 441 RIGSBY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 RIGSBY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
441 RIGSBY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 RIGSBY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 RIGSBY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 441 RIGSBY AVE offer parking?
No, 441 RIGSBY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 441 RIGSBY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 RIGSBY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 RIGSBY AVE have a pool?
No, 441 RIGSBY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 441 RIGSBY AVE have accessible units?
No, 441 RIGSBY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 441 RIGSBY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 RIGSBY AVE has units with dishwashers.
