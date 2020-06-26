All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4402 Bright Sun Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4402 Bright Sun Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

4402 Bright Sun Street

4402 Bright Sun Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Sun Gate
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4402 Bright Sun Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Sun Gate

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Beautiful remodeled home in popular Garden Ct. this 3 bedroom 1 bath with a bonus game room/office has slightly over 1400 SF that features updated kitchen w/ new appliances, new tile throughout entire home, new central and heating units, new fixtures and fresh paint. Nice size backyard is fully fenced with a shed for additional storage. Easy access to 410, 35 and Wurzbach Prkwy. Schedule a showing won’t last long in this location.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Bright Sun Street have any available units?
4402 Bright Sun Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4402 Bright Sun Street have?
Some of 4402 Bright Sun Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Bright Sun Street currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Bright Sun Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Bright Sun Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4402 Bright Sun Street is pet friendly.
Does 4402 Bright Sun Street offer parking?
No, 4402 Bright Sun Street does not offer parking.
Does 4402 Bright Sun Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Bright Sun Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Bright Sun Street have a pool?
No, 4402 Bright Sun Street does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Bright Sun Street have accessible units?
No, 4402 Bright Sun Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Bright Sun Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Bright Sun Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio