4402 Bright Sun Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated game room extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Beautiful remodeled home in popular Garden Ct. this 3 bedroom 1 bath with a bonus game room/office has slightly over 1400 SF that features updated kitchen w/ new appliances, new tile throughout entire home, new central and heating units, new fixtures and fresh paint. Nice size backyard is fully fenced with a shed for additional storage. Easy access to 410, 35 and Wurzbach Prkwy. Schedule a showing won’t last long in this location.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.