4402 Bright Sun Street

Amenities
Beautiful remodeled home in popular Garden Ct. this 3 bedroom 1 bath with a bonus game room/office has slightly over 1400 SF that features updated kitchen w/ new appliances, new tile throughout entire home, new central and heating units, new fixtures and fresh paint. Nice size backyard is fully fenced with a shed for additional storage. Easy access to 410, 35 and Wurzbach Prkwy. Schedule a showing won’t last long in this location.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.