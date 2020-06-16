All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

4331 Putting Green

4331 Putting Green · No Longer Available
Location

4331 Putting Green, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4331 Putting Green Available 11/15/19 Coming Soon! Nice & Roomy 1 Story 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Garden Home in Northern Hills - Score a Birdy! with this roomy and comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath Garden Home located in the Northern Hills Neighborhood. Northern Hills Golf Club is a short "drive" away.
Home features an open concept and 2 living areas, hardwood wood floors and ceramic tile throughout.
Kitchen features a granite counter with deep sink, plenty of cabinet and storage space.
Bedrooms are roomy with ceiling fans and roomy closets. Master Bedroom is spacious with adjoining master bath. Bathrooms have granite counters, updated fixtures, Master bath has double vanity.
Exterior features minimal maintenance, gated front patio and large 2 car garage with possible office or additional storage are. Home also provides water softener as an added amenity.

Please note Lease will be reduced to $1,500,00 with a signed and approved 18-month Lease agreement. $1,550.00 for a minimum 12-month lease agreement.
Pets allowed with payment non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 and signed Pet Agreement.

To schedule a viewing or if any questions please call Keyrenter San Antonio 210-503-8000 or visit us keyrentersanantonio.com to apply or for more information.

(RLNE5256531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 Putting Green have any available units?
4331 Putting Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 Putting Green have?
Some of 4331 Putting Green's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 Putting Green currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Putting Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Putting Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 4331 Putting Green is pet friendly.
Does 4331 Putting Green offer parking?
Yes, 4331 Putting Green offers parking.
Does 4331 Putting Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Putting Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Putting Green have a pool?
No, 4331 Putting Green does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Putting Green have accessible units?
No, 4331 Putting Green does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Putting Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 Putting Green does not have units with dishwashers.

