Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4331 Putting Green Available 11/15/19 Coming Soon! Nice & Roomy 1 Story 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Garden Home in Northern Hills - Score a Birdy! with this roomy and comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath Garden Home located in the Northern Hills Neighborhood. Northern Hills Golf Club is a short "drive" away.

Home features an open concept and 2 living areas, hardwood wood floors and ceramic tile throughout.

Kitchen features a granite counter with deep sink, plenty of cabinet and storage space.

Bedrooms are roomy with ceiling fans and roomy closets. Master Bedroom is spacious with adjoining master bath. Bathrooms have granite counters, updated fixtures, Master bath has double vanity.

Exterior features minimal maintenance, gated front patio and large 2 car garage with possible office or additional storage are. Home also provides water softener as an added amenity.



Please note Lease will be reduced to $1,500,00 with a signed and approved 18-month Lease agreement. $1,550.00 for a minimum 12-month lease agreement.

Pets allowed with payment non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 and signed Pet Agreement.



To schedule a viewing or if any questions please call Keyrenter San Antonio 210-503-8000 or visit us keyrentersanantonio.com to apply or for more information.



(RLNE5256531)