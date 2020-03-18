Rent Calculator
433 AMIRES PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM
433 AMIRES PL
433 Amires Place
No Longer Available
Location
433 Amires Place, San Antonio, TX 78237
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
3 bedroom duplex great price! You are renting the front unit. Newly painted. All tile flooring. Ceiling fans! Laundry connections, large bathroom. Open Kitchen and living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 433 AMIRES PL have any available units?
433 AMIRES PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 433 AMIRES PL currently offering any rent specials?
433 AMIRES PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 AMIRES PL pet-friendly?
No, 433 AMIRES PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 433 AMIRES PL offer parking?
No, 433 AMIRES PL does not offer parking.
Does 433 AMIRES PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 AMIRES PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 AMIRES PL have a pool?
No, 433 AMIRES PL does not have a pool.
Does 433 AMIRES PL have accessible units?
No, 433 AMIRES PL does not have accessible units.
Does 433 AMIRES PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 AMIRES PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 AMIRES PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 AMIRES PL does not have units with air conditioning.
