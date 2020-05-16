4323 HILTON HEAD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

COMMUNITY POOL!! Great Home in a quiet neighborhood backing up to the 7th hole on a GOLF COURSE. This house not only has upscale appliances but also includes a new wine cooler. Master bedroom is located downstairs. There is also a balcony overlooking the beautiful golf course. NO CATS ALLOWED but 15lbs or less DOGS are allowed.