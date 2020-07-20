429 W MISTLETOE AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Don't Miss Out!! on this Beautifully Restored one of a kind Property with Historic Preservation Designation from the City of San Antonio. This Elegant Upstairs Unit Features: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Spacious Loft, Large Front Cov'd Balcony/Patio and in Back of Unit Large Patio Deck, Hardwood Floors and Ceilings and So Much More!!! Great Location!! Close to Colleges, Hospitals, Downtown, Riverwalk, Pearl Brewery, Parks, Shopping, etc.!! Call to schedule your Appointment Today, before it's too Late!!