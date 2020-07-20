All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 429 W MISTLETOE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
429 W MISTLETOE AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

429 W MISTLETOE AVE

429 W Mistletoe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

429 W Mistletoe, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Don't Miss Out!! on this Beautifully Restored one of a kind Property with Historic Preservation Designation from the City of San Antonio. This Elegant Upstairs Unit Features: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Spacious Loft, Large Front Cov'd Balcony/Patio and in Back of Unit Large Patio Deck, Hardwood Floors and Ceilings and So Much More!!! Great Location!! Close to Colleges, Hospitals, Downtown, Riverwalk, Pearl Brewery, Parks, Shopping, etc.!! Call to schedule your Appointment Today, before it's too Late!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 W MISTLETOE AVE have any available units?
429 W MISTLETOE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 429 W MISTLETOE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
429 W MISTLETOE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 W MISTLETOE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 429 W MISTLETOE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 429 W MISTLETOE AVE offer parking?
No, 429 W MISTLETOE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 429 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 W MISTLETOE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 W MISTLETOE AVE have a pool?
No, 429 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 429 W MISTLETOE AVE have accessible units?
No, 429 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 429 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio