San Antonio, TX
4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR

4230 Diamondhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Diamondhead Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Terrell Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rental opportunity on the NE side. 3/1 with a remodeled kitchen make this cozy cottage a place you want to call home. Close to loop 410 for shopping and dining options. Minutes from Rackspace and Ft Sam Houston. Come see this one today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR have any available units?
4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR offer parking?
Yes, 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR offers parking.
Does 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR have a pool?
No, 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR does not have a pool.
Does 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR have accessible units?
No, 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
