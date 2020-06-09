4230 Diamondhead Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218 East Terrell Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rental opportunity on the NE side. 3/1 with a remodeled kitchen make this cozy cottage a place you want to call home. Close to loop 410 for shopping and dining options. Minutes from Rackspace and Ft Sam Houston. Come see this one today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR have any available units?
4230 DIAMONDHEAD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.