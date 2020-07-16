423 PASCHAL ST

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, modern, furnished home with cool craftsman-style exterior, Located in the heart of historic Tobin Hill. 3 bed, 2.5 bath spacious open floor plan features quartz counters, gas cooking, ss aplncs, 10ft ceilings on first floor, 9 ft on 2nd. Concrete floors on first floor, engineered wood in upstairs hallway. Wet bar w/sink & built-in wine fridge. Has parking for two cars featuring a garage and carport. Centrally located to BAMC, Metro Hospital, Trinity, Incarnate Word, Pearl, & major thoroughfares.