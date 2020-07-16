All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

423 PASCHAL ST

423 Paschal · No Longer Available
Location

423 Paschal, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

Beautiful, modern, furnished home with cool craftsman-style exterior, Located in the heart of historic Tobin Hill. 3 bed, 2.5 bath spacious open floor plan features quartz counters, gas cooking, ss aplncs, 10ft ceilings on first floor, 9 ft on 2nd. Concrete floors on first floor, engineered wood in upstairs hallway. Wet bar w/sink & built-in wine fridge. Has parking for two cars featuring a garage and carport. Centrally located to BAMC, Metro Hospital, Trinity, Incarnate Word, Pearl, & major thoroughfares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 PASCHAL ST have any available units?
423 PASCHAL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 PASCHAL ST have?
Some of 423 PASCHAL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 PASCHAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
423 PASCHAL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 PASCHAL ST pet-friendly?
No, 423 PASCHAL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 423 PASCHAL ST offer parking?
Yes, 423 PASCHAL ST offers parking.
Does 423 PASCHAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 PASCHAL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 PASCHAL ST have a pool?
No, 423 PASCHAL ST does not have a pool.
Does 423 PASCHAL ST have accessible units?
No, 423 PASCHAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 423 PASCHAL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 PASCHAL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
