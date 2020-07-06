419 DENVER BLVD

Amenities

Beautifully renovated home in very trendy, up and coming Denver Heights. There is so much to love about this house with it's granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, spiral staircase, and exposed shiplap! This home has a finished attic with a master suite giving you plenty of room to spread out and relax. Centrally located in the heart of the city, and close to downtown, the Lonestar Brewery development, & the upcoming Essex Modern City development (in Denver Heights).