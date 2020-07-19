418 Coyanosa Falls

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully updated home in Promontory Pointe features new hardwood flooring throughout. Walk in to a gorgeous entry with spiral staircase. Gourmet kitchen comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and island kitchen. Entertain your guests in the backyard under a beautiful covered patio which features gas grill and mini fridge. Then take a dip in the luxurious in ground pool or relax in the hot tub after a long day at the office. (Pool Maintenance included.)