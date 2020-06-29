Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 414 WILCOX AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
414 WILCOX AVE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
414 WILCOX AVE
414 Wilcox Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
414 Wilcox Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78211
Quintana
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No sign in yard___Starter home with large yard and 1 car garage. Wood floors, 2 eating areas. Bring your own window unit, stove be installed at move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 414 WILCOX AVE have any available units?
414 WILCOX AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 414 WILCOX AVE currently offering any rent specials?
414 WILCOX AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 WILCOX AVE pet-friendly?
No, 414 WILCOX AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 414 WILCOX AVE offer parking?
Yes, 414 WILCOX AVE offers parking.
Does 414 WILCOX AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 WILCOX AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 WILCOX AVE have a pool?
No, 414 WILCOX AVE does not have a pool.
Does 414 WILCOX AVE have accessible units?
No, 414 WILCOX AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 414 WILCOX AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 WILCOX AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 WILCOX AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 WILCOX AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio