Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
414 Solar Drive
Last updated December 1 2019 at 5:44 AM

414 Solar Drive

414 Solar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

414 Solar Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Rainbow Hills

Amenities

dogs allowed
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
INDOOR POOL, no carpet, nice back yard, close to Lackland.
Rent is higher but only because it includes pool maintenance $100 monthly and $600 chemicals. Total $1800.

The home is ready end of Nov.
There will be a showing this Sunday Nov 17th from 10am to 2pm text me directly to coordinate 210-355-0827, I'm the owner and hablo Espanol
Must haves
3 Times the Rent verify
No Eviction
Pass background check
$30 application fee each person. Hurry this home wont last, I know a pool doesn't sound great now but come warm weather it will be amazing.

Dogs ok, with $150 per deposit, There will be an additional insurance requirement for the tenant to cover pool liability, usually an additional $25 per month. Proof will be needed once contract is done. thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Solar Drive have any available units?
414 Solar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 414 Solar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
414 Solar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Solar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Solar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 414 Solar Drive offer parking?
No, 414 Solar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 414 Solar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Solar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Solar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 414 Solar Drive has a pool.
Does 414 Solar Drive have accessible units?
No, 414 Solar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Solar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Solar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Solar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Solar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

