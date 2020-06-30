414 Solar Drive

Amenities

dogs allowed pool carpet

INDOOR POOL, no carpet, nice back yard, close to Lackland.

Rent is higher but only because it includes pool maintenance $100 monthly and $600 chemicals. Total $1800.



The home is ready end of Nov.

There will be a showing this Sunday Nov 17th from 10am to 2pm text me directly to coordinate 210-355-0827, I'm the owner and hablo Espanol

Must haves

3 Times the Rent verify

No Eviction

Pass background check

$30 application fee each person. Hurry this home wont last, I know a pool doesn't sound great now but come warm weather it will be amazing.



Dogs ok, with $150 per deposit, There will be an additional insurance requirement for the tenant to cover pool liability, usually an additional $25 per month. Proof will be needed once contract is done. thank you