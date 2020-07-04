412 S Olive St

Amenities
Available 05/15/20 Classic 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single-family house in San Antonio, this beautiful location includes a kitchen with a refrigerator, electric range oven, garbage disposal, and a dishwasher, also air-conditioned, ceiling fan and a patio.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
(RLNE5695250)