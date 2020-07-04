All apartments in San Antonio
412 S Olive St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

412 S Olive St

412 South Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 South Olive Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 05/15/20 Classic 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single-family house in San Antonio, this beautiful location includes a kitchen with a refrigerator, electric range oven, garbage disposal, and a dishwasher, also air-conditioned, ceiling fan and a patio.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5695250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 S Olive St have any available units?
412 S Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 S Olive St have?
Some of 412 S Olive St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
412 S Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 S Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 S Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 412 S Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 412 S Olive St offers parking.
Does 412 S Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 S Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 S Olive St have a pool?
No, 412 S Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 412 S Olive St have accessible units?
No, 412 S Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 412 S Olive St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 S Olive St has units with dishwashers.

