412 S Olive St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 05/15/20 Classic 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single-family house in San Antonio, this beautiful location includes a kitchen with a refrigerator, electric range oven, garbage disposal, and a dishwasher, also air-conditioned, ceiling fan and a patio.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5695250)