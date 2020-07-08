All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
411 Cushing
411 Cushing

411 Cushing · No Longer Available
Location

411 Cushing, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large two story first time rental in corner lot at great location in Promontory Pointe. 4 bedroom home plus a study with closet downstairs that could be utilized as a 5th bedroom. Formal living and dining combo, spacious family room open to the breakfast area and kitchen. Upstairs game room plus a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, separate shower & a garden tub. All the secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Lots of storage space in garage and attic. Sprinkler system, water softener, and osmosis water purification.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Cushing have any available units?
411 Cushing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Cushing have?
Some of 411 Cushing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Cushing currently offering any rent specials?
411 Cushing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Cushing pet-friendly?
No, 411 Cushing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 411 Cushing offer parking?
Yes, 411 Cushing offers parking.
Does 411 Cushing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Cushing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Cushing have a pool?
No, 411 Cushing does not have a pool.
Does 411 Cushing have accessible units?
No, 411 Cushing does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Cushing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Cushing has units with dishwashers.
