411 Cushing

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Large two story first time rental in corner lot at great location in Promontory Pointe. 4 bedroom home plus a study with closet downstairs that could be utilized as a 5th bedroom. Formal living and dining combo, spacious family room open to the breakfast area and kitchen. Upstairs game room plus a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, separate shower & a garden tub. All the secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Lots of storage space in garage and attic. Sprinkler system, water softener, and osmosis water purification.

Large two story first time rental in corner lot at great location in Promontory Pointe. 4 bedroom home plus a study with closet downstairs that could be utilized as a 5th bedroom. Formal living and dining combo, spacious family room open to the breakfast area and kitchen. Upstairs game room plus a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, separate shower & a garden tub. All the secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Lots of storage space in garage and attic. Sprinkler system, water softener, and osmosis water