All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 410 NW 36th St - 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
410 NW 36th St - 203
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:05 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
410 NW 36th St - 203
410 NW 36th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
410 NW 36th St, San Antonio, TX 78237
Memorial Heights
Amenities
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
1 bedroom and 1 bath, located on the second floor. It has a walk in closet with a window unit and two ceiling fans. The rent Includes water and trash and tenant is in charge of the light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 NW 36th St - 203 have any available units?
410 NW 36th St - 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 410 NW 36th St - 203 currently offering any rent specials?
410 NW 36th St - 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 NW 36th St - 203 pet-friendly?
No, 410 NW 36th St - 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 410 NW 36th St - 203 offer parking?
No, 410 NW 36th St - 203 does not offer parking.
Does 410 NW 36th St - 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 NW 36th St - 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 NW 36th St - 203 have a pool?
No, 410 NW 36th St - 203 does not have a pool.
Does 410 NW 36th St - 203 have accessible units?
No, 410 NW 36th St - 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 NW 36th St - 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 NW 36th St - 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 NW 36th St - 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 NW 36th St - 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
