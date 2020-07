Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for tenant(s). Across from UTSA. Close to med center, major employers, other colleges, shopping & restaurants . Eating places & park are within walking distance. Well maintained, downstairs is tile & laminate wood, carpet on stairs and upstairs & has been steam cleaned.Open floor plan from large kitchen to family room w/fireplace. Study room can also be used as another living area. Service animals o.k. with verification/certification. Property Managed by MBM Property Management.