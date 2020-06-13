39 Inwood Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remarkably renovated home in the coveted Inwood Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 4 1/2 bath home boasts natural light throughout the open kitchen, three living areas, formal dining room and bedrooms. First floor master suite includes his & her closets, cozy garden tub, over sized shower and heated bath floor. Maid's quarters could be used as bedroom/office & has full bath. Enjoy the privacy of the greenbelt and the extended deck that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Gated entrance with guard at gate!