Location

39 Inwood Manor, San Antonio, TX 78248
Inwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remarkably renovated home in the coveted Inwood Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 4 1/2 bath home boasts natural light throughout the open kitchen, three living areas, formal dining room and bedrooms. First floor master suite includes his & her closets, cozy garden tub, over sized shower and heated bath floor. Maid's quarters could be used as bedroom/office & has full bath. Enjoy the privacy of the greenbelt and the extended deck that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Gated entrance with guard at gate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Inwood Manor have any available units?
39 Inwood Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 39 Inwood Manor pet-friendly?
No, 39 Inwood Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 39 Inwood Manor offer parking?
Yes, 39 Inwood Manor offers parking.
Does 39 Inwood Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Inwood Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Inwood Manor have a pool?
No, 39 Inwood Manor does not have a pool.
Does 39 Inwood Manor have accessible units?
No, 39 Inwood Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Inwood Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Inwood Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
