All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1

3839 Harry Wurzbach · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Park - Northwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3839 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3-story David Weekly home in the new Gardens at Urban Crest. This home offers a unique layout with a plethora of natural light. The first floor offers 1 of the 2 master bedrooms and a full bath. On the second floor you will find your gourmet kitchen with an oversized island and stainless steel appliances that opens up to the 2nd-story family room. The third floor has an additional bedroom, Jack & Jill bathroom, 2nd living & an oversized room. Home is convenient to Fort Sam Houston & IH35. Must See
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 have any available units?
3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 offer parking?
No, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 have a pool?
No, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 have accessible units?
No, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court
San Antonio, TX 78218
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio