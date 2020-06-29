3839 Harry Wurzbach Road Unit: 1

Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3-story David Weekly home in the new Gardens at Urban Crest. This home offers a unique layout with a plethora of natural light. The first floor offers 1 of the 2 master bedrooms and a full bath. On the second floor you will find your gourmet kitchen with an oversized island and stainless steel appliances that opens up to the 2nd-story family room. The third floor has an additional bedroom, Jack & Jill bathroom, 2nd living & an oversized room. Home is convenient to Fort Sam Houston & IH35. Must See

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.