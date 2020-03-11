383 Millwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with an attached 2 car garage. Plank hard wood flooring throughout living areas and Master bedroom with carpet in remaining two bedrooms. Beautiful Kitchen is equipped with new Stainless steel appliances, modern light grey cabinets and marbled granite counter tops. Master bath has a walk in shower with custom tiling throughout. Property equipped with Nest thermostat and sprinkler system; you can control both through apps once WiFi enabled. House is surrounded with beautiful flower beds. Large Backyard with sprinkler system is perfect for entertaining. Pets will be allowed case by case.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.