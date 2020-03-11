All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 383 Millwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
383 Millwood Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:54 PM

383 Millwood Lane

383 Millwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

383 Millwood Lane, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with an attached 2 car garage. Plank hard wood flooring throughout living areas and Master bedroom with carpet in remaining two bedrooms. Beautiful Kitchen is equipped with new Stainless steel appliances, modern light grey cabinets and marbled granite counter tops. Master bath has a walk in shower with custom tiling throughout. Property equipped with Nest thermostat and sprinkler system; you can control both through apps once WiFi enabled. House is surrounded with beautiful flower beds. Large Backyard with sprinkler system is perfect for entertaining. Pets will be allowed case by case.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Millwood Lane have any available units?
383 Millwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Millwood Lane have?
Some of 383 Millwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Millwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
383 Millwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Millwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 383 Millwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 383 Millwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 383 Millwood Lane offers parking.
Does 383 Millwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 Millwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Millwood Lane have a pool?
No, 383 Millwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 383 Millwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 383 Millwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Millwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 Millwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio