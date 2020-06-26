3804 Pine Breeze Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on a cul-de-sac with mature trees. Open and airy floorplan -a lovely fireplace adorns the family room with outside access to deck. Master suite features an updated bath and window seat. Neutral 2 tone paint,ceramic tile floors- plush taupe carpet in bedrooms make this home easy to decorate in your own style! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!?

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.