Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful gated community at convenient location. No carpets throughout. Spacious rooms. Study room may be used as a 3rd bedroom. Granite counter-top with smooth cooktop. Ceiling fans. Washer/dryer in unit. Lots of storage. Covered parking. Relax in the Florida room. Enjoy the nice pool in hot summers. Less than 1 mile from hospitals, 5 miles from San Antonio Airport. Easy access to freeways, shopping, groceries, and military bases. Friendly neighbors.