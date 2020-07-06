All apartments in San Antonio
3800 Perrin Central Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3800 Perrin Central Blvd

3800 Perrin Central Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Perrin Central Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
Ready for a full-service apartment experience? This community offers it all. Sunbathe on the tanning ledge at the resort-style pool, utilize the business center, workout in the fitness facility or relax in the resident lounge by the fireplace. Apartment features include full-size washer and dryer connections, gourmet kitchens, 9 foot ceilings with crown molding and ample storage space.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3800 Perrin Central Blvd have any available units?
3800 Perrin Central Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Perrin Central Blvd have?
Some of 3800 Perrin Central Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Perrin Central Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Perrin Central Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Perrin Central Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Perrin Central Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3800 Perrin Central Blvd offer parking?
No, 3800 Perrin Central Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Perrin Central Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Perrin Central Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Perrin Central Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Perrin Central Blvd has a pool.
Does 3800 Perrin Central Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3800 Perrin Central Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Perrin Central Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Perrin Central Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

