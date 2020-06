Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this impeccable kept home. All tile, new paint, flooring, 3/2/2 in the very desirable Hillcrest area (Donaldson area, Jefferson area). Very well maintained luscious yard. Very nice & quiet neighborhood that is close to everything, like 410 and the medical area. Central heat & air. no pets, no smoking