All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3519 Lynn Kaye Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3519 Lynn Kaye Circle

3519 Lynn Kaye Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3519 Lynn Kaye Circle, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
One story in gated subdivision. 4th bed can be study or 2nd living area. Laminate in living and halls. Tile in kitchen and baths. Two tone paint and carpet in bedrooms. No cats, dogs only under 25lbs Apply today and call this beautiful property home! Please note we take the best applicant, not the first applicant. If you have a strong application, please submit. Separate application is required for each resident 18 years and over. Security deposit listed is inclusive of $100 non-refundable administrative

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle have any available units?
3519 Lynn Kaye Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle have?
Some of 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Lynn Kaye Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle offers parking.
Does 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle have a pool?
No, 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle have accessible units?
No, 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 Lynn Kaye Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio