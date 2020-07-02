All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3514 Bob Billa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3514 Bob Billa Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:44 PM

3514 Bob Billa Street

3514 Bob Billa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3514 Bob Billa Street, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 5/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Bob Billa Street have any available units?
3514 Bob Billa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3514 Bob Billa Street currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Bob Billa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Bob Billa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Bob Billa Street is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Bob Billa Street offer parking?
Yes, 3514 Bob Billa Street offers parking.
Does 3514 Bob Billa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Bob Billa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Bob Billa Street have a pool?
Yes, 3514 Bob Billa Street has a pool.
Does 3514 Bob Billa Street have accessible units?
No, 3514 Bob Billa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Bob Billa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Bob Billa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 Bob Billa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 Bob Billa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio