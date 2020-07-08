3510 Stoney Dawn

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning media room range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29fcee3080 ----

This 3 bedroom home is a must see! . Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator included. Half converted garage with additional media room or office options. Garage still opens manually and you can store lawn equipment and belongings. Large shaded backyard. Call us today this won\'t last long!



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



Appliances Included

Central Air/Heat

Garage

Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)