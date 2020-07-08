All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3510 Stoney Dawn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3510 Stoney Dawn
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

3510 Stoney Dawn

3510 Stoney Dawn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3510 Stoney Dawn, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
media room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29fcee3080 ----
This 3 bedroom home is a must see! . Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator included. Half converted garage with additional media room or office options. Garage still opens manually and you can store lawn equipment and belongings. Large shaded backyard. Call us today this won\'t last long!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Appliances Included
Central Air/Heat
Garage
Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Stoney Dawn have any available units?
3510 Stoney Dawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Stoney Dawn have?
Some of 3510 Stoney Dawn's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Stoney Dawn currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Stoney Dawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Stoney Dawn pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Stoney Dawn is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Stoney Dawn offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Stoney Dawn offers parking.
Does 3510 Stoney Dawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Stoney Dawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Stoney Dawn have a pool?
No, 3510 Stoney Dawn does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Stoney Dawn have accessible units?
No, 3510 Stoney Dawn does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Stoney Dawn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Stoney Dawn has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Campus Side
14500 Roadrunner Way
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio