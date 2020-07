Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

~Pristine 3/2/2 single-story home in Stoneridge~Tile floors in the living, dining, kitchen, & carpet in the bedrooms~Sunny kitchen w/bay window~Master bedroom is split from the other 2 bedrooms~Covered patio, and separate deck~Enclosed side yard/dog run~Great location near the airport, 281, Wurzbach Parkway~Community pool is available to join for a fee~Neighobrhood playground & sports court~NEISD schools~Ready for move in on December 29, 2018~