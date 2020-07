3419 Shallow Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8fc71e05f ---- BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS AND A LOFT! LOCATED IN THE HOTTEST ZIPCODE IN THE NORTHEAST! THE AREA IS GROWING FAST! FEATURING FORMAL DINING ROOM. 2 FIREPLACE! ONE IN THE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING DOWNSTAIRS. ONE IN THE MASTER SUITE! MASTER ALSO HAS WALK IN CLOSET, DUAL VANITY SINK, SHOWER/TUB COMBO! ISLAND KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! LARGE BACKYARD WITH PATIO AND MATURE TREES. GREAT LOCATION RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF HWYS, SHOPPING, AND ENTERTAINMENT. DONT\'T MISS THIS ONE! Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Hardwood Flooring Island Loft Utility Room Vinyl