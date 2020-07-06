3410 GLACIER LK

Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Enlightened with an abundant amount of natural light every corner you turn with neutral colors throughout, this charming 2338 sqft home offers 4 generously spaced bedrooms, 21/2 bathrooms, and a sizeable game room. Featured in the heart of Foster Meadows Community, this well maintained home allures you to its cozy living area with a kitchen designed simply, yet sufficiently to host a private get-together among a hand full of guests. You will be close to Highways & Shopping. Don't miss your opportunity!!!