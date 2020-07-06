All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

3410 GLACIER LK

3410 Glacier Lake · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Glacier Lake, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Enlightened with an abundant amount of natural light every corner you turn with neutral colors throughout, this charming 2338 sqft home offers 4 generously spaced bedrooms, 21/2 bathrooms, and a sizeable game room. Featured in the heart of Foster Meadows Community, this well maintained home allures you to its cozy living area with a kitchen designed simply, yet sufficiently to host a private get-together among a hand full of guests. You will be close to Highways & Shopping. Don't miss your opportunity!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 GLACIER LK have any available units?
3410 GLACIER LK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3410 GLACIER LK currently offering any rent specials?
3410 GLACIER LK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 GLACIER LK pet-friendly?
No, 3410 GLACIER LK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3410 GLACIER LK offer parking?
Yes, 3410 GLACIER LK offers parking.
Does 3410 GLACIER LK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 GLACIER LK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 GLACIER LK have a pool?
No, 3410 GLACIER LK does not have a pool.
Does 3410 GLACIER LK have accessible units?
No, 3410 GLACIER LK does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 GLACIER LK have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 GLACIER LK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 GLACIER LK have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 GLACIER LK does not have units with air conditioning.

