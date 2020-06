Amenities

This 4/2.5/2 is located on a cul-de-sac street! Large Single Living Area! New paint, carpet and flooring in the living area, new dishwasher and stove. New 2 inch blinds throughout. Larger than average lot for privacy! Trees! Privacy fence! Full sprinkler system! EZ Access to Medical Center, IH-10, Loop 410 and lots of nearby shopping! Clean and ready for new tenants, come and see this great home.