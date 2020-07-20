All apartments in San Antonio
3323 Stoney Briar
Last updated March 24 2019 at 11:04 PM

3323 Stoney Briar

3323 Stoney Briar · No Longer Available
Location

3323 Stoney Briar, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE ONE STORY ON CUL-DE-SAC STREET. UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS AND FLOORING. ONE SMALL DOG UNDER 25LBS ALLOWED.

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Stoney Briar have any available units?
3323 Stoney Briar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3323 Stoney Briar currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Stoney Briar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Stoney Briar pet-friendly?
Yes, 3323 Stoney Briar is pet friendly.
Does 3323 Stoney Briar offer parking?
No, 3323 Stoney Briar does not offer parking.
Does 3323 Stoney Briar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 Stoney Briar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Stoney Briar have a pool?
No, 3323 Stoney Briar does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Stoney Briar have accessible units?
No, 3323 Stoney Briar does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Stoney Briar have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Stoney Briar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 Stoney Briar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3323 Stoney Briar has units with air conditioning.
