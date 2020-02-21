All apartments in San Antonio
331 WESTFALL AVE

331 Westfall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

331 Westfall Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Looking for historic charm with a splash of modernization? This 1908, beauty, located on a corner lot, has it all. From original wood floors and gorgeous wood detail throughout home to 10 ft ceilings. Kitchen offers ample, custom cabinetry space & large island set up, perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with master bathroom. Grand tile details in the large walk in shower. Cute private backyard with mature trees and an area to entertain. Home is located 3 blocks from The Essex.This home qualifies for a lease with option to buy after 2 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 WESTFALL AVE have any available units?
331 WESTFALL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 331 WESTFALL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
331 WESTFALL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 WESTFALL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 331 WESTFALL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 331 WESTFALL AVE offer parking?
No, 331 WESTFALL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 331 WESTFALL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 WESTFALL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 WESTFALL AVE have a pool?
No, 331 WESTFALL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 331 WESTFALL AVE have accessible units?
No, 331 WESTFALL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 331 WESTFALL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 WESTFALL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 WESTFALL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 WESTFALL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

