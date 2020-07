Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 6TH- ADORABLE 2/1 DUPLEX - THIS CHARMING DUPLEX IS JUST OFF THE VIBRANT ST. MARY'S STRIP IN TOBIN HILL.



WALKING DISTANCE TO TONS OF AMAZING RESTAURANTS, BARS, THE PEARL BREWERY, SA RIVER NORTH. IT'S THE PERFECT LOCATION.



INSIDE THIS DUPLEX HAS UNIQUE CHARACTER, WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILE THROUGHOUT.



***STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER & WATER INCLUDED THE RENT !!***



***PRIVATE FENCED IN BACKYARD!! ***



***HOME AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AFTER FEBRUARY 6, 2019***



(RLNE4570759)