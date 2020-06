Amenities

FANTASTIC TWO STORY HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY, CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, PARKS AND RETAIL CENTERS. THIS HOME OFFERS A DOUBLE GARAGE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, COZY FIREPLACE, HALF BATH ON MAIN FLOOR FOR GUESTS, TWO MASTER BR CLOSETS AND A SMALL STORAGE SHED FOR STORAGE. THIS CUTIE HAS IT ALL, SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY, YOU'LL BE PLEASED WITH ITS WELL MAINTAINED CONDITION AND THE GREENBELT NEXT DOOR!