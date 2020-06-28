321 BURLESON

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Historic Dignowity Hill. Built in 2016, this home balances charm with modern elegance with all the conveniences of an energy efficient home. Large backyard, window coverings throughout, washer & dryer, refrigerator, hardwood floors, and so much more! Right around the corner from Burleson Yard, Alamo Brewery, Indy Coffee's new boutique and coffee bar, Mobile Om Yoga on the Hays St Bridge. 1.2 miles from the Pearl Brewery. 2.5 miles from Fort Sam. Minutes from major highways.