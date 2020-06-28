All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

321 BURLESON

321 Burleson · No Longer Available
Location

321 Burleson, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
coffee bar
yoga
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
yoga
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Historic Dignowity Hill. Built in 2016, this home balances charm with modern elegance with all the conveniences of an energy efficient home. Large backyard, window coverings throughout, washer & dryer, refrigerator, hardwood floors, and so much more! Right around the corner from Burleson Yard, Alamo Brewery, Indy Coffee's new boutique and coffee bar, Mobile Om Yoga on the Hays St Bridge. 1.2 miles from the Pearl Brewery. 2.5 miles from Fort Sam. Minutes from major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 BURLESON have any available units?
321 BURLESON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 BURLESON have?
Some of 321 BURLESON's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 BURLESON currently offering any rent specials?
321 BURLESON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 BURLESON pet-friendly?
No, 321 BURLESON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 321 BURLESON offer parking?
No, 321 BURLESON does not offer parking.
Does 321 BURLESON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 BURLESON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 BURLESON have a pool?
No, 321 BURLESON does not have a pool.
Does 321 BURLESON have accessible units?
No, 321 BURLESON does not have accessible units.
Does 321 BURLESON have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 BURLESON does not have units with dishwashers.
