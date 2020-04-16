All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
319 Colwyn Pass
319 Colwyn Pass

319 Colwyn Pass · No Longer Available
Location

319 Colwyn Pass, San Antonio, TX 78216
Crownhill Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
DESCRIPTION
Come view this very well kept 4bed 3bath home nestled among beautiful oak trees in Crownhill Park. Truly a great find and YES this one is located within Alamo Heights School District!! First time rental with loads of character this one will go quickly!
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Colwyn Pass have any available units?
319 Colwyn Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Colwyn Pass have?
Some of 319 Colwyn Pass's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Colwyn Pass currently offering any rent specials?
319 Colwyn Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Colwyn Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Colwyn Pass is pet friendly.
Does 319 Colwyn Pass offer parking?
Yes, 319 Colwyn Pass offers parking.
Does 319 Colwyn Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Colwyn Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Colwyn Pass have a pool?
No, 319 Colwyn Pass does not have a pool.
Does 319 Colwyn Pass have accessible units?
No, 319 Colwyn Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Colwyn Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Colwyn Pass has units with dishwashers.
