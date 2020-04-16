319 Colwyn Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this very well kept 4bed 3bath home nestled among beautiful oak trees in Crownhill Park. Truly a great find and YES this one is located within Alamo Heights School District!! First time rental with loads of character this one will go quickly!

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator