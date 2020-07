Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This clean 2 bedroom,2.5 bathroom townhome is ready for immediate move in. This home has new interior paint, new flooring, new blinds and more. The first floor in has an open floor plan with living area, kitchen, dining area, half bath and utility area. The washer/ dryer are included at no extra cost just like the fridge. Upstairs are dual master bedrooms with their own private baths. Perfect for a roommate situation. Close to Lackland AFB and a short drive to the Medical Center.