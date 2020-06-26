318 E Lullwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is an adorable home in Monte Vista - a great combination of the charming original features, with modern conveniences! This is the first floor unit - It is freshly painted with cool, calm colors, and features a wonderful walk-out patio accessible from the living room and the master bedroom. Includes stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer & dryer, 1 car garage. Lots of storage.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.

Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.

We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

The property consists of three units: a duplex with garage apartment home in Monte Vista - a wonderful combination of the charming original features, with modern conveniences! 3-car garage; one bay for each unit.