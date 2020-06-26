All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
318 E Lullwood
Last updated June 22 2019 at 5:06 AM

318 E Lullwood

318 East Lullwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

318 East Lullwood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an adorable home in Monte Vista - a great combination of the charming original features, with modern conveniences! This is the first floor unit - It is freshly painted with cool, calm colors, and features a wonderful walk-out patio accessible from the living room and the master bedroom. Includes stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer & dryer, 1 car garage. Lots of storage.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.
We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.
The property consists of three units: a duplex with garage apartment home in Monte Vista - a wonderful combination of the charming original features, with modern conveniences! 3-car garage; one bay for each unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 E Lullwood have any available units?
318 E Lullwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 E Lullwood have?
Some of 318 E Lullwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 E Lullwood currently offering any rent specials?
318 E Lullwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 E Lullwood pet-friendly?
No, 318 E Lullwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 318 E Lullwood offer parking?
Yes, 318 E Lullwood offers parking.
Does 318 E Lullwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 E Lullwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 E Lullwood have a pool?
No, 318 E Lullwood does not have a pool.
Does 318 E Lullwood have accessible units?
No, 318 E Lullwood does not have accessible units.
Does 318 E Lullwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 E Lullwood has units with dishwashers.
