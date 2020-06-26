3111 Maribelle, San Antonio, TX 78228 Ingram Hills
3111 Maribelle Available 07/17/19 Large one story home in quiet neighborhood - Large one story home in quiet neighborhood. Updated throughout! Huge 29 x 12 living area off of entry way that is great for entertaining. Stainless steel stove in kitchen. Master has bonus sitting room with double closets. Extra 11 x 14 room that can be used as bedroom or game room. Covered one car parking. Nice sized yard with mature trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
