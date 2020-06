Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Tastefully remodeled split level Townhome closely located to Broadway historical district with easy access to shopping centers, minutes away from Fort Sam Houston (no need to fight traffic) and downtown. Very safe area, surrounded by high-end neighborhoods. Great location for military, doctors and etc. Courtyard entry, hard wood floors throughout the kitchen, dining room, balcony, living room area, staircases and bedrooms.