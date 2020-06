Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Make this your's in historical Monticello Heights! Well kept charming home 3 bed 1 bath in main home and YES, a separate dwelling perfect for your teen with it's own kitchen and bathroom at rear of property to make this a total 4 bed 2 bath with plenty of storage .Yard boasts mature trees giving this property a very good feel!