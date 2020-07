Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ready for your family. This home features an open floor plan, no carpet in this home, gas cooking, utility room inside, spacious corner lot fenced with a storage shed. $50 application fee per adult over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Income must be 3 times the monthly rent. Conveniently located to 410 & 35. Minutes from shopping and grocery stores. NO PETS & NO SMOKING inside the home.