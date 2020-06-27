3006 Northridge Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

NORTHWOOD 5-BEDROOM - Beautiful Home in Northwood, North East ISD w/ 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, POOL & HOT TUB * 2 Bedrooms Downstairs, Master & 3 Bedrooms Upstairs * Two Living Areas, Two Eating Areas Perfect for Entertaining, Large Families, & Gatherings * Gas Cooking, Ample Storage, Double Ovens, & Built-In Banquette in Spacious Kitchen * Relax in the Pool & Hot Tub in Fantastic Back Yard Space * 2-Car Attached Garage, Oversized Driveway * Beautiful Street Minutes from Shopping, I-410, Airport, & More



(RLNE5063224)