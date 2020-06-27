3006 Northridge Dr

Amenities
NORTHWOOD 5-BEDROOM - Beautiful Home in Northwood, North East ISD w/ 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, POOL & HOT TUB * 2 Bedrooms Downstairs, Master & 3 Bedrooms Upstairs * Two Living Areas, Two Eating Areas Perfect for Entertaining, Large Families, & Gatherings * Gas Cooking, Ample Storage, Double Ovens, & Built-In Banquette in Spacious Kitchen * Relax in the Pool & Hot Tub in Fantastic Back Yard Space * 2-Car Attached Garage, Oversized Driveway * Beautiful Street Minutes from Shopping, I-410, Airport, & More
(RLNE5063224)