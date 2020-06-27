All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

3006 Northridge Dr

3006 Northridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Northridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
NORTHWOOD 5-BEDROOM - Beautiful Home in Northwood, North East ISD w/ 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, POOL & HOT TUB * 2 Bedrooms Downstairs, Master & 3 Bedrooms Upstairs * Two Living Areas, Two Eating Areas Perfect for Entertaining, Large Families, & Gatherings * Gas Cooking, Ample Storage, Double Ovens, & Built-In Banquette in Spacious Kitchen * Relax in the Pool & Hot Tub in Fantastic Back Yard Space * 2-Car Attached Garage, Oversized Driveway * Beautiful Street Minutes from Shopping, I-410, Airport, & More

(RLNE5063224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Northridge Dr have any available units?
3006 Northridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 Northridge Dr have?
Some of 3006 Northridge Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Northridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Northridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Northridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Northridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Northridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Northridge Dr offers parking.
Does 3006 Northridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 Northridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Northridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3006 Northridge Dr has a pool.
Does 3006 Northridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3006 Northridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Northridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Northridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
