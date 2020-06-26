All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3002 Aspen Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3002 Aspen Meadow
Last updated October 27 2019 at 8:27 PM

3002 Aspen Meadow

3002 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3002 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
3002 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3002 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 Aspen Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 3002 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 3002 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 3002 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3002 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Aspen Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Aspen Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Aspen Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio