Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage game room media room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

So much space, big back yard, sprinklers, water softener, media room , game room, office, separate dinning, granite counter tops, neutral colors, dual closets at master, big deck perfect for entertaining and much more. Great home walking distance form Johnson High School! Master Down with all other bedrooms being located on the second floor. Three car garage, dedicated office, dinning room, two living rooms.