2922 Timber View Dr
2922 Timber View Dr

2922 Timber View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2922 Timber View Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 1 story home with big yard and covered back patio, fresh paint and carpet throughout! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage
Dogs ok
Cats ok

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 2922 Timber View Dr have any available units?
2922 Timber View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 Timber View Dr have?
Some of 2922 Timber View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Timber View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Timber View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Timber View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2922 Timber View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2922 Timber View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2922 Timber View Dr does offer parking.
Does 2922 Timber View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 Timber View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Timber View Dr have a pool?
No, 2922 Timber View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Timber View Dr have accessible units?
No, 2922 Timber View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Timber View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 Timber View Dr has units with dishwashers.
