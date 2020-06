Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Dual Mstrs, 1 up and one down! 4 BR 3 BA cul-de-sac town home. Remodeled cooks kitchen w/ gas range, SS appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry in muted grey tones. Upstairs large balcony overlooks private yard and greenbelt. Mstr bath remodeled & third bath has a tub. Garage is air-conditioned for shop. Hardwood floors in living tumbled tile in kitchen. Grand brick FP in Living room with vaulted ceiling. Access for neighborhood pool behind greenbelt. No Pets Please