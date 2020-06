Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy home located on a semi cul-de-sac. The home boasts an open floor plan, tile floors throughout for ease of cleaning, separate over-sized master suite. Master bath contains a combined shower and garden tub, dual vanities and dual large walk-in closet. The large covered patio opens to an extra-large backyard perfect for entertaining. The backyard also backs up to an easement for extra privacy. Home won't last long at this lease rate and it will be a pleasure to show your client.